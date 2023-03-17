https://gettr.com/post/p2bpsy7a4fa

3/16/2023 Last November, Miles Guo said the CCP had long held a grudge against him for living on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel to carry out the mission of taking down the CCP. Today, by issuing an emergency order restricting access to the 18th-floor apartment, the Connecticut Bankruptcy Court "fulfilled" the CCP's dream of “evicting” Miles Guo. But this is not going to affect any of our fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement. As we all know, wherever Mr. Guo is, that place becomes the ending-CCP 18th floor!

3/16/2023 文贵先生在去年11月就提到，中共对他住在荷兰雪梨酒店18楼灭共一直耿耿于怀，而今天康州破产法庭下达了紧急限制进入荷兰雪梨酒店的法庭令，替中共将文贵先生“赶”出了18楼。但这一点儿都不会影响我们爆料革命的战友，因为我们知道，文贵先生在哪里，哪里就是灭共的18楼！





