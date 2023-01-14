Create New Account
NEWSBREAK 160: STOPPING THE WHO'S SECRET PRIVATE IHR CONTROLS FROM PUBLICLY BULLYING GOVERNMENTS (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Ramola D Reports at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2G9LUQRfKTf/

Informative conversation with James Roguski, health and human rights reporter, on the WHO's secret negotiations with numerous countries on a working panel seeking to amend the already-draconian International Health Regulation treaty of 2005 in ways which will completely strip all people everywhere of basic human rights and tie the hands of sovereign governments from protecting their own people.

LINKS for more:

JAMES ROGUSKI:

James Roguski's Substack:
https://substack.com/profile/4762818-james-roguski

Imp. articles to read and take action with:
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/an-open-letter-to-the-united-states
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/secret-meetings
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/100-reasons

RAMOLA D REPORTS:

Keywords
vaccinewhotreatybill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizerihrcoronavirusindemnitymrnainternational health regulatioon treaty

