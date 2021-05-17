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▶️ Hashing Out Crypto In 2021 With Hashoshi | EP#438
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20 views • May 17, 2021
I had the chance to discuss all things crypto with Hashoshi. We talk about our favorite altcoins, the stock market, bitcoin, Ethereum, social dapps, mass adoption, and more!
Hashoshi’s mission is simple: to cut through the hype and provide accessible, free education about blockchain, cryptocurrency, & emerging technology. Together, he hopes we can help build the future of technology in this world, we can accelerate adoption, and we can learn together.
If you want to learn about how the latest cryptocurrency platforms work and master the ins-and-outs of blockchain technology, this is the right place for you! You will also find product reviews & tutorials to help you protect your cryptocurrency, your personal cyber-security, and more.
You can learn equally as much from Hashoshi if not more than you can learn about crypto and blockchain from my channel and I highly recommend checking him out.
*What we discuss isn’t financial advice, we are not experts, this is for entertainment purposes *
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:45 About Hashoshi
05:00 Technical Analysis
08:30 “Ethereum Killers”
13:40 Bitcoin
18:00 Ethereum
21:10 Approach To Crypto
24:30 Risky Investments
26:55 Bitcoin Influence
30:40 Mass Adoption
34:15 NFTs
45:45 LBRY SEC Case
51:40 Blockchain Protocols
53:20 Anonymous Founders
54:40 Dapps
56:35 Altseason
59:40 Outro
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• What’s your approach to investing?
• Will there be a stock market crash and how do you think stocks will impact crypto?
• Will Bitcoin hit 100k, 200k, or 300k? If so, when?
• Is Ethereum going to grow more than Bitcoin? Will ETH 2.0 happen before an ETH killer takes its place?
• Do you think bitcoin is more heavily influenced by speculators or by the halving cycles?
• What do we need to happen to get mass adoption?
• What coins are you holding in anticipation for alt season and are we in it now?
• What are your favorite crypto or blockchain applications? How about social media dapps?
• How are you earning the most cryptocurrency?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQNHKsYDGlWefzv9MAaOJGA for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can also follow him on Twitter @hashoshi4
What do you think about Hashoshi and his content? What do you think about what we discussed? Do you invest in ETH, BTC, or perhaps some “ETH Killers”? Let us know if you have any further questions on Bitcoin Live in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Hashoshi-Interview:7
Hashoshi’s mission is simple: to cut through the hype and provide accessible, free education about blockchain, cryptocurrency, & emerging technology. Together, he hopes we can help build the future of technology in this world, we can accelerate adoption, and we can learn together.
If you want to learn about how the latest cryptocurrency platforms work and master the ins-and-outs of blockchain technology, this is the right place for you! You will also find product reviews & tutorials to help you protect your cryptocurrency, your personal cyber-security, and more.
You can learn equally as much from Hashoshi if not more than you can learn about crypto and blockchain from my channel and I highly recommend checking him out.
*What we discuss isn’t financial advice, we are not experts, this is for entertainment purposes *
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:45 About Hashoshi
05:00 Technical Analysis
08:30 “Ethereum Killers”
13:40 Bitcoin
18:00 Ethereum
21:10 Approach To Crypto
24:30 Risky Investments
26:55 Bitcoin Influence
30:40 Mass Adoption
34:15 NFTs
45:45 LBRY SEC Case
51:40 Blockchain Protocols
53:20 Anonymous Founders
54:40 Dapps
56:35 Altseason
59:40 Outro
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• What’s your approach to investing?
• Will there be a stock market crash and how do you think stocks will impact crypto?
• Will Bitcoin hit 100k, 200k, or 300k? If so, when?
• Is Ethereum going to grow more than Bitcoin? Will ETH 2.0 happen before an ETH killer takes its place?
• Do you think bitcoin is more heavily influenced by speculators or by the halving cycles?
• What do we need to happen to get mass adoption?
• What coins are you holding in anticipation for alt season and are we in it now?
• What are your favorite crypto or blockchain applications? How about social media dapps?
• How are you earning the most cryptocurrency?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQNHKsYDGlWefzv9MAaOJGA for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. You can also follow him on Twitter @hashoshi4
What do you think about Hashoshi and his content? What do you think about what we discussed? Do you invest in ETH, BTC, or perhaps some “ETH Killers”? Let us know if you have any further questions on Bitcoin Live in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Hashoshi-Interview:7
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