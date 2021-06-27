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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1588 - Glenn Tew - Report on the crime
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10 views • June 27, 2021
I was unable to cut the commercial out of the start of the video.
Dix attempted to carjack a woman in a church parking lot. When an elderly man attempted to stop him, Dix attacked the man, before the woman pulled out a gun and shot at Dix, who fled towards the Tew’s home. He broke into their home, rushing at Glenn when he confronted him. They fought, attracting the attention of Glenn’s wife, who tossed him a frying pan, before she began hitting Dix with a metal garbage can. Glenn hit Dix multiple times with the frying pan, before police arrived and arrested him.
Dix attempted to carjack a woman in a church parking lot. When an elderly man attempted to stop him, Dix attacked the man, before the woman pulled out a gun and shot at Dix, who fled towards the Tew’s home. He broke into their home, rushing at Glenn when he confronted him. They fought, attracting the attention of Glenn’s wife, who tossed him a frying pan, before she began hitting Dix with a metal garbage can. Glenn hit Dix multiple times with the frying pan, before police arrived and arrested him.
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