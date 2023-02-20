Ohio Train Chemical Spill With Coach Dave Daubenmire

The Ohio train derailment caused this decade's significant chemical and environmental disaster. The chemical spill will destroy the heart of America by infecting its major waterways, starting from the Ohio Valley that feeds the rivers and tributaries of entire eastern America down to the Gulf of Mexico.

I believe this continues the attacks on America and its people by destroying us from within. It's time to pray against this spiritual warfare and evil upon us.

Coach Dave mentioned putting some salt in your local waters per 2 Kings 2:19-21 to heal the waters: Healing of the Water

"The people of the city said to Elisha, Look, our lord, this town is well situated, as you can see, but the water is bad, and the land is unproductive. 'Bring me a new bowl,' he said, and 'put salt in it.' So they brought it to him. Then he went out to the spring and threw the salt into it, saying, “This is what the Lord says: ‘I have healed this water. Never again will it cause death or make the land unproductive.'"

