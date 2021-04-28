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Why Do They Put Ammonium Hydroxide In Your Meat?
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789 views • April 28, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) Instead of feeding cows grass, which would greatly prevent E. coli, they saturate your meat with ammonium hydroxide, which kills everything, but then contaminates the meat! And guess who eats that? Everyone who buys it! This is poisoning you! Start cleaning out ammonium hydroxide from every cell in your body, before it's too late. https://MealBetix.com
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