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CDC: Distorting The Facts
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90 views • January 11, 2022
* CDC has been misreporting since the beginning.
* It now admits that most COVID deaths occur in people who are unwell to begin with.
* Dems now admit that many hospitalizations are ‘with COVID’, not ‘from COVID’.
* NY’s governor now admits that many hospitalizations are for other ailments.
* Team [Bidan] and health officials have been distorting corona stats all this time.
* Dr. Scott Atlas explains: COVID has been conflated with other causes of death and co-morbidities.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 January 2022
* It now admits that most COVID deaths occur in people who are unwell to begin with.
* Dems now admit that many hospitalizations are ‘with COVID’, not ‘from COVID’.
* NY’s governor now admits that many hospitalizations are for other ailments.
* Team [Bidan] and health officials have been distorting corona stats all this time.
* Dr. Scott Atlas explains: COVID has been conflated with other causes of death and co-morbidities.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 January 2022
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