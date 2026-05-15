What Happens After UFO Disclosure – Ben Emlyn-Jones

Part 2 of 2. On May 9, 2026, Ben Emlyn-Jones joined the Vancouver UFO & Preparing for Contact Meetup for a wide-ranging Q&A following his presentation on UFO disclosure.

His knowledge and storytelling are impressive, drawing on decades of research into UFOs, government secrecy, and the paranormal. Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.

HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com

Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter

• Audience questions on UFO disclosure and timing

• Clarifying the “truth embargo” and government secrecy

• Discussion of recent incidents (2023 shootdowns, UAP reports)

• Are extraterrestrials interacting with governments?

• The role of whistleblowers like David Grusch

• Possible motives behind disclosure (control, tech, narrative)

• Implications for humanity: technology, society, consciousness





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