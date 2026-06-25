$14.4 BILLION BRIDGE BOONDOGGLE? Vancouver's Light Rail May Never Arrive

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Washington and Oregon's Interstate Bridge project has exploded from roughly $5-7 billion to nearly $14.4 billion. Now the promised Vancouver light rail extension is being delayed indefinitely, leaving critics calling it a "light rail to nowhere." We examine the costs, the politics, and why public-private partnerships aren't being seriously considered.
#VancouverWA #InterstateBridge #LightRail #WashingtonState #Oregon #Transportation #Taxpayers #Infrastructure #MAXLightRail #Portland #Vancouver #BridgeReplacement #GovernmentSpending #PublicTransit #LeftCoastNews
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