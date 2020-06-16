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ΣΕ ΠΟΙΟ ΘΕΟ ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΕΛΙΤ ΤΗΣ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ
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22 views • June 16, 2020
ΑΦΟΥ ΜΙΛΗΣΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΓΚΕΗ, ΤΩΝ "ΠΡΟΣΦΥΓΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΟΔΑΠΩΝ" ΟΠΩΣ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΛΑΘΡΟΕΙΣΒΟΛΕΙΣ,
ΕΠΙΚΑΛΕΣΤΗΓΚΕ ΤΟ ΟΝΟΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ.
ΠΟΙΑΝΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ?
O JFK ΕΙΧΕ ΣΛΟΓΑΝ ΤΟ "IN GO WE TRUST" ΚΑΙ ΕΝΝΟΟΥΣΕ ΤΟΝ ΕΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΟ ΘΕΟ ΤΩΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΙΑΝΩΝ.
ΑΥΤΟΙ ΕΔΩ ΠΟΥ ΙΣΧΥΡΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΟΤΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΟΙ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΣΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ, ΟΙ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΟΙ,
ΤΟΝ ΔΕΙΧΝΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΧΕΡΙΑ ΥΨΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΛΟ ΤΟΥ ΣΑΤΑΝΑ
ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΣΠΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΧΕΙΡΟΚΡΟΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΟΧΛΩΝ. ΤΩΝ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΩΝ ΑΛΟΤΡΙΩΜΕΝΩΝ ΜΑΖΑΝΘΡΩΠΩΝ.
ΕΠΙΚΑΛΕΣΤΗΓΚΕ ΤΟ ΟΝΟΜΑ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ.
ΠΟΙΑΝΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ?
O JFK ΕΙΧΕ ΣΛΟΓΑΝ ΤΟ "IN GO WE TRUST" ΚΑΙ ΕΝΝΟΟΥΣΕ ΤΟΝ ΕΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΟ ΘΕΟ ΤΩΝ ΧΡΙΣΤΙΑΝΩΝ.
ΑΥΤΟΙ ΕΔΩ ΠΟΥ ΙΣΧΥΡΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΟΤΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΟΙ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΣΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ, ΟΙ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΟΙ,
ΤΟΝ ΔΕΙΧΝΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΤΑ ΧΕΡΙΑ ΥΨΩΜΕΝΑ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΛΟ ΤΟΥ ΣΑΤΑΝΑ
ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΣΠΟΥΝ ΤΑ ΧΕΙΡΟΚΡΟΤΗΜΑΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΟΧΛΩΝ. ΤΩΝ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΩΝ ΑΛΟΤΡΙΩΜΕΝΩΝ ΜΑΖΑΝΘΡΩΠΩΝ.
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