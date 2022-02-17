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X22 Report B 02. 16. 22.
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360 views • February 17, 2022
Ep. 2704b - Foundation Being Built,Indictments,Arrests,& Declass Will Force WW Coverage,Panic In DC
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The [DS] is in panic mode, [HRC] trying to spin the indictments, but the facts are going to take her down and in the end people will see her as a treasons criminal. The foundation is being built, the building will start to rise and the indictments, arrests and declas will force WW coverage, panic in DC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is in panic mode, [HRC] trying to spin the indictments, but the facts are going to take her down and in the end people will see her as a treasons criminal. The foundation is being built, the building will start to rise and the indictments, arrests and declas will force WW coverage, panic in DC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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