Trudeau Tries to Blame the "Putin Price Hike" on Record Grocery Profits - BLAME SHIFTING LIAR
Recharge Freedom
Published 17 hours ago

Justin Trudeau recently try to blame the record profits of grocery stores for Canadians troubles. This blame shifting demagogue the lying SOB is merely covering up for the fact that his economic policies have led to predictably disastrous results. Here we have debunked it.

#justintrudeau #inflation #groceryshopping

