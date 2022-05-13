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Baby Formula Shortage Connected To Gates: Bill Heavily Invested into Lab-Produced Breast Milk
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145 views • May 13, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
From COVID lies, supply chain crisis, & inflation to BABY FORMULA SHORTAGES? Patrick Howley investigates the causes of the baby formula shortage in America, overseen by Sleepy Joe Biden's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Meanwhile, Bill Gates and a cabal of billionaires are trying to get artificial breast milk onto the market to compete with baby formula. Howley reports on the upcoming July 16 nationwide protests against the baby-snatching corruption of Child Protective Services (CPS).
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14ibdk-baby-formula-shortage-connected-to-gates-bill-heavily-invested-into-lab-pro.html
From COVID lies, supply chain crisis, & inflation to BABY FORMULA SHORTAGES? Patrick Howley investigates the causes of the baby formula shortage in America, overseen by Sleepy Joe Biden's Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Meanwhile, Bill Gates and a cabal of billionaires are trying to get artificial breast milk onto the market to compete with baby formula. Howley reports on the upcoming July 16 nationwide protests against the baby-snatching corruption of Child Protective Services (CPS).
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14ibdk-baby-formula-shortage-connected-to-gates-bill-heavily-invested-into-lab-pro.html
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