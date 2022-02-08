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F**K Them - It’s Happening Now But People Don’t See It - The Largest Transfer Of Power In History - Social Change & Challenging Authority
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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41 views • February 08, 2022
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T&H - Inspiration & Motivation

A revolutionary and powerful speech from iconic figures: Roger Waters, John Lennon, Edward Snowden, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Jim Morrison on power, social change and challenging authority.


“In an authoritarian state, rights derive from the state and are granted to the people. In a free state, rights derive from the people and are granted to the state.”
― Edward Snowden, Permanent Record

Speaker: Roger Waters
Learn more:
https://rogerwaters.com/
https://twitter.com/rogerwaters?s=20
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_W...

Speaker: Edward Snowden
Learn more:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_...
https://twitter.com/Snowden

Speaker: John Lennon (1940 - 1980)
Learn more:
http://www.johnlennon.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Le...
https://twitter.com/johnlennon?s=20

Speaker: Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970)
Learn more:
https://www.jimihendrix.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimi_He...

Speaker: Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994)
Learn more:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kurt_Co...
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001052/
https://www.nirvana.com/

Speaker: Jim Morrison
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Mor...
https://www.biography.com/musician/ji...

Speech: Various

Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration

►Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspiratio...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedy...

All credit goes to copyright holder(s) *
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infriging. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
free speechcensorshipsocial mediabig tech1st amendment
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