Culture War | BREAKING: Bombshell Paper Exposing Lessons Learned from COVID-19 Vaccination Now Canceled and Retracted | Guest: Nathaniel Mead, MSc

We welcome to the show, Nathaniel Mead MSc, epidemiologist and public health research scientist, who is the lead author of the paper (along with world renowned author Dr. Peter McCullough and other brilliant minds), COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Regional Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign, which exposes problems with the methods, execution, and reporting of Pfizer’s original randomized phase 3 trials that concluded that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could greatly reduce COVID-19 symptoms. Nathaniel discussed the confluence of the lack of scientific literacy, as it relates to understanding epidemiology and biostatistics, and blind belief in agencies like the CDC, FDA and NIH. He exposes the fact that there was common underreporting with both Pfizer and Moderna with very serious adverse events such as heart attacks and death in the healthy population with an estimate of only 17% of deaths actually reported! He explains that after the trials were published and the Emergency Use Authorization went through, and everyone started getting injected, scientists from all over the world reanalyzed the data that had been generated by the clinical trials and discovered shocking conclusions regarding the differences between the vaccine group and the placebo group (unvaccinated group). Read the bombshell paper today and check it out! Links below. Order the McCullough Spike Protein Detox Protocol at the Wellness Company

