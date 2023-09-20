Create New Account
'George Who??' 'Woke' NYC Set To 'Cancel' George Washington Statues!
Published 13 hours ago

The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on:Sep 20, 12:01 pm EDT
Streamed on:Sep 20, 12:01 pm EDT
Santayana is credited with saying "Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it." New York City is considering sending a good chunk of US history down the "memory hole" by destroying statues of George Washington. Also today: Sen. Rand Paul says "no way" to more Ukraine aid; vows to block any fast-track. Meanwhile Ukraine is holding a US citizen Gonzalo Lira in prison for having a different opinion about the war and Ukraine's spokesperson threatens to "hunt down" others like Lira.

rand paulfundingwokeslaverynycukrainecancelthe ron paul liberty reportgeorge washington statues

