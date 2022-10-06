Create New Account
The WEF plan to REMAKE America just got a HUGE boost from Putin _ Redacted with Clayton Morris
The destruction of America is being sped up by the war in the Ukraine. The US is sending billions of dollars to create and endless war which brings a huge victory to Klaus Schwab and the Economic Forum. Putin is about to put the nail in the coffin of the West. The Globalists created a situation that gives Putin leverage right now. We are being used like pawns on a chessboard.
We can't let that happen. We are about to see massive food shortages. Ask any farmer what they are paying for seeds right now.  A farmer shared what he is dealing with.  They have to reduce acreage. Mirrored

