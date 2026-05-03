Iran’s metro shows true protection of women's rights with safe male-free cars

Iranian metro stations have a special red line marking a men-free zone for women who are anxious about sharing cars with men, political commentator Bushra Shahikh says.

Men caught entering are fined — but women can freely use the shared cars if they choose. She cites the Holy Mary metro station (Maryam-e Moghaddas) as an example. Metro and public bus rides are currently free for everyone in Iran.

The West boasts about protecting women — but only on paper. Iran has taken real steps.

Adding, from yesterday:

🚨🇮🇱 Israel demolishes historic Christian monastery & school in Lebanon

Footage showed an Israeli excavator destroying the religious site in the border village of Yaroun.

No military target. No Hezbollah. Just Lebanese Christian heritage.

Adding:

💥 Nord Stream sabotage & Iran war: How the US plotted a global energy heist

🇺🇸 The US is pursuing a coordinated lawless strategy to dominate global oil and gas flows, argues investigative journalist Richard Medhurst. In his article on Substack, he frames wars and sanctions as parts of a broad energy robbery campaign resting on several pillars:

➡️ Energy independence at home through massive domestic oil & LNG output

➡️ Elimination of competitors’ infrastructure (sanctions, wars, sabotage)

➡️ Market capture via scarcity by removing alternative suppliers

➡️ Forced dependency on US LNG exports

The author connects a timeline of events:

🔴 Using the Ukraine proxy war as cover, the US sanctioned Russia, and Nord Stream was blown up (2022).

🔴 US share of Europe's gas supply jumped from 9% to number one, turning the EU into a permanent client.

🔴 The US-Israeli war on Iran, unleashed on February 28, provided cover to cripple the main competition — Qatar.

🔴 Iran's retaliatory strikes on the Ras Laffan facility in March created force majeure, canceling cheap long-term contracts to China and Europe.

🔴 On the same day, the EU banned Russian spot gas, pushing buyers straight to overpriced US LNG.

👉 A key focus is the Eastern Mediterranean — large offshore reserves across Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Israel.

♦️ US energy giant Chevron inks a $35 billion gas deal with Israel — planned before the Gaza genocide.

♦️ Deals secured with Syria (offshore oil/gas exploration in the Mediterranean), Greece, and Cyprus.

A new US-owned gas artery from the Levant to Europe is viewed as a direct replacement for the destroyed Nord Stream, according to the author.

He identifies China 🇨🇳 as the strategic long-term target:

🌏 About 1/3 of China's oil imports come from Venezuela, Russia, and Iran.

🌏 Each of these suppliers is described as deliberately destabilized or constrained via naval deployments, oil seizures, sanctions, and maritime disruptions.

📌 The US is in an ultimate transition to a "lawless Pirate State," desperate to foist a new "petrogas-dollar" system on an increasingly multipolar world.