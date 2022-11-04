2009-Autism-Made-In-The-Usa

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2009-Autism-Made-In-The-UsaAutism - what is it and why is it on the rise? In this feature length documentary presentation, award winning executive producer Gary Null is on a quest to reveal the true causes and promising solutions for the recent dramatic increase in autism in our children.
https://t.me/oneninetyfivenationsrising/3247