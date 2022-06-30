DPR dismantles 35,000 explosive devices in Mariupol

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RT.June 30, 2022
Mariupol, the city that suffered harshly amid ongoing hostilities, is getting back on track with reconstruction works now underway, and Republic of Donetsk's authorities have reported that they neutralized 35,000 explosive objects left behind by fleeing Ukrainian troops.
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