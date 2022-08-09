What Is The Love Of God?

The love of God gets tossed around easily these days. In the modern Church, the love of God is almost spoken of as promiscuous, as though God does not direct his love and make it effectual for those whom He sent His only begotten Son to rescue from sin. Instead, it is a sappy, Budweiser sort of love, which is not biblical love. While the topic could literally span several hours, I do try to emphasize the context of several verses, including John 3:16 so that people can understand that the God, who is love, sets His love upon His elect in such a way that He does not set it upon the world.

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