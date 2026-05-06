Spiritual Realm, Dark Powers and the Real Reason for Global Division - Joel Muddamalle

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An unseen battle rages all around us: a spiritual war between the two families within God’s house. Dr. Joel Muddamalle carefully explains this Biblical cosmic worldview, cutting through the noise of conspiracies, in his theological book, The Unseen Battle: Spiritual Warfare, the Three Rebellions, and Christ’s Victory Over Dark Powers. Based heavily on his dissertation at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Joel’s book was overseen by the famed Dr. Michael Heiser. In it, Joel discusses the reality of the spiritual realm, moving it from the hypothetical to the forefront of everyday life. Christians have the answers to burning spiritual questions in today’s confused society, Joel says. Spirits? Supernatural events? Cosmic phenomenon? The Bible explains everything, and we must be prepared to give an answer.
TAKEAWAYS
The world likes to separate the physical realm from the spiritual realm, but it is all interconnected
The term ‘image’ or ‘likeness of God’ in the Bible refers to the ‘children of the royal king’
God has a two-family household: a household of faith and a human household
The ‘Sons of Man’ mentioned in the Bible refer to the angelic beings who cohabited with human women in ancient times
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