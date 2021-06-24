© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the Bible Shows History Will Repeat in the End-Time
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • June 24, 2021
When asked about the end of the world, Christ said to understand the book of Daniel. Gabriel told Daniel that his vision of the ram & goat is "at the time of the end." Dan 8:17. The ram's horns of Medes and Persians are now Iraq & Iran and we should understand how this is going to play out...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.