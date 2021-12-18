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WTH?! Why isn't Joe Biden listed at the White House Visitor Center?
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250 views • December 18, 2021
Here's a strange video that conspiracy theorists are going to jump all over and question. This man asks a simple question. Why isn't Joe Biden listed at the White House Visitor Center? The video shows Donald Trump as the last listed president and it has no end date. The listing has no mention of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Why isn't Sloppy Joe not listed in the White House Visitor Center? He has been supposedly the president for almost a year now? Is this a simple mistake or more to this? Are we all watching a scary Hollywood movie right now?
Thanks to Midnight Rider Channel for sharing this on Telegram.
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
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Thanks to Midnight Rider Channel for sharing this on Telegram.
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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