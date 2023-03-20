Jesus Rides to Jerusalem on a Donkey

Christian club or Sunday School Devotion from Luke chapter 19 verses 28-40. The first Advent was not before Christmas but before Easter. Jesus rode to Jerusalem and his followers shouted Hosianna to Him! Here I have a little prayer first and use flanellette images to help the message go on and sing with my alto "donkey" voice one version of J. G. Vogler 1795 too. Happy Easter! For nonprofit use only.
Flanellette images have been purchased in Finland from Lastenmissio - Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Greetings from S.M.T. March 2023.
