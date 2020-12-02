PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 11

www.awarriorcalls.com is the site the world must go to for the solution.



We the people of the world have and continue to be LIED TO... as i wrote almost 3 months ago... why this is obvious? LEARN HISTORY and you will learn what is REALLY going on right now... if this video is taken down go to the website ALWAYS first the video will always be posted there.



Spread this far and wide get gathering in public and it's time we all route out the LIES the MSM, newspapers, radio stations ALL OF THEM are feeding us.



My website and this channel or on bit chute will be showing massive truth on this front very soon...I've been very busy working in the background and it's time you all learn what I've found and WHY the common law is the way forward.