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Libs Melt Down
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119 views • April 28, 2022
They Lost The Battle
* Hipsters are everywhere now — and have completely taken over social media.
* A lot of these weaklings can’t be saved; they’re too far gone.
* Their echo chamber has been blown up.
* Now they’re whining about ‘algorithmic justice’ and apartheid?
* Playing the race card is the last bastion of the foolish and defeated.
* Tw*tter will no longer do the bidding of the far left.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305292622112
* Hipsters are everywhere now — and have completely taken over social media.
* A lot of these weaklings can’t be saved; they’re too far gone.
* Their echo chamber has been blown up.
* Now they’re whining about ‘algorithmic justice’ and apartheid?
* Playing the race card is the last bastion of the foolish and defeated.
* Tw*tter will no longer do the bidding of the far left.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305292622112
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