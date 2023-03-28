Create New Account
Gavin de Becker: "Governments Throughout Human History Use Fear to Control Their Citizens"
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago
Gavin de Becker: "Governments Throughout Human History Use Fear to Control Their Citizens"

"If you look at world history ... you have a pie chart. Almost all of that pie chart is tyranny as a leadership strategy for human beings."

Gavin de Becker continues. "We must never assume that's [freedom] going to last because ... tyranny is actually the more normal way of core human leadership to work. Leadership's not even the right word. Domination — that is the more normal way."


https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1640519150937284609?s=20

government tyrannytucker carlson todaygavin de becker

