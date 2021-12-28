Claudia Warns Against Fake Vaxxports & The Slave Mentality (an excerpt from OMICRON III)

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FULL VIDEO HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/8f67ed52-6fc9-433d-8172-94788640182d We are just getting started broadcasting the latest news from Refugees in Mexico. Subscribe and share (especially since we are banned from all social media) Telegram: https://t.me/realcovidupdates
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