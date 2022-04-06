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Govt Run By Deep State, Ukraine Lab Leak Killed 20 In 2016 & Pfizer Admits Shedding Is Real
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132 views • April 06, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Vaxxed can spread to unvaxxed - https://en-volve.com/2022/04/04/bombshell-leaked-pfizer-documents-show-vaccinated-people-can-spread-deadly-effects-to-the-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lab leak in Ukraine in 2016 - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2016/01/tyler-durden/20-dead-200-sick/?ref_src=aimlessnews
NCSC admits the deep state exists and has infiltrated government - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/national-counterintelligence-and-security-center_protecting-an-organization-is-not-solely-activity-6914579416006156288-GZT1?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's why they admit it, Hunters laptop is a big problem - https://beckernews.com/bombshell-hunter-biden-text-reveals-joe-biden-made-him-give-him-half-his-salary-for-over-30-years-44654/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is wrong with Biden - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/04/joe-biden-takes-a-knee-in-photo-with-navy-sailors-after-commissioning-uss-delaware/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dog knows Biden's an idiot - https://twitter.com/JULS35/status/1510826531626504193?ref_src=aimlessnews
or - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dog-knows-his-politics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Brett Favre welfare scandal - https://mississippitoday.org/2022/04/04/phil-bryant-brett-favre-welfare-scandal-payout/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crop killing cold snap hits Europe - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/record-setting-arctic-blast-hits-europe-stunning-spring-crops.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crazy hail storm in Florida - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/huge-hail-destroys-hundreds-of-cars-in-florida-video.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Satanic ritual to join the illuminati - https://thetruedefender.com/angelina-jolie-admits-participation-in-satanic-ritual/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney has a serious pedo problem - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/disney-child-molestation-pornography?ref_src=aimlessnews
Deep dive into Disney and freemason satanic beginnings, from 2010 - https://www.coreysdigs.com/trafficking/exposing-the-keys-to-disneys-operations-and-agenda/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how pedos need to be dealt with - https://twitter.com/more_meat_loaf/status/1510648129674121221?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Joe Biden diet - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-new-joe-biden-diet/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1511132357952221196?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - THE WHO - Won't Get Fooled Again - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ts193VvyDGw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Vaxxed can spread to unvaxxed - https://en-volve.com/2022/04/04/bombshell-leaked-pfizer-documents-show-vaccinated-people-can-spread-deadly-effects-to-the-unvaccinated/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lab leak in Ukraine in 2016 - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2016/01/tyler-durden/20-dead-200-sick/?ref_src=aimlessnews
NCSC admits the deep state exists and has infiltrated government - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/national-counterintelligence-and-security-center_protecting-an-organization-is-not-solely-activity-6914579416006156288-GZT1?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's why they admit it, Hunters laptop is a big problem - https://beckernews.com/bombshell-hunter-biden-text-reveals-joe-biden-made-him-give-him-half-his-salary-for-over-30-years-44654/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is wrong with Biden - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/04/joe-biden-takes-a-knee-in-photo-with-navy-sailors-after-commissioning-uss-delaware/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dog knows Biden's an idiot - https://twitter.com/JULS35/status/1510826531626504193?ref_src=aimlessnews
or - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dog-knows-his-politics/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Brett Favre welfare scandal - https://mississippitoday.org/2022/04/04/phil-bryant-brett-favre-welfare-scandal-payout/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crop killing cold snap hits Europe - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/record-setting-arctic-blast-hits-europe-stunning-spring-crops.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Crazy hail storm in Florida - https://strangesounds.org/2022/04/huge-hail-destroys-hundreds-of-cars-in-florida-video.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Satanic ritual to join the illuminati - https://thetruedefender.com/angelina-jolie-admits-participation-in-satanic-ritual/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Disney has a serious pedo problem - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/disney-child-molestation-pornography?ref_src=aimlessnews
Deep dive into Disney and freemason satanic beginnings, from 2010 - https://www.coreysdigs.com/trafficking/exposing-the-keys-to-disneys-operations-and-agenda/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is how pedos need to be dealt with - https://twitter.com/more_meat_loaf/status/1510648129674121221?ref_src=aimlessnews
The Joe Biden diet - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-new-joe-biden-diet/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1511132357952221196?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - THE WHO - Won't Get Fooled Again - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ts193VvyDGw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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