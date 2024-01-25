Walter & Sonica Veith - Dwelling In The Secret Place 4: The Home Stretch

The Home Stretch There are exactly 12 months between two powerful events. Both situations would have been the end - the death that was actually to be expected. But God once again intervened in a mighty way. Why, God: what are you planning to do with the Veiths? In poignant words, the two describe their experiences, which only recently led to a victorious experience, coupled with the realization: How great Thou art, God! And then there is this deeply hidden longing, Lord: If it is Your will, then we want ... This is the final version of this series of four for the time being: »Dwelling in the Secret Place«. Here the secret is revealed, here history is written, here is the preparation for The Home Stretch - are you with us?

