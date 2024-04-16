End Tenure. End #FakeScience
Apr 15, 2024As President I would end funding to Universities that have Tenure - a medieval policy guaranteeing Academics job for life -Dr.SHIVA ShivaPresident.com TruthFreedomHealth.com View full video: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-first-7-weeks-of-a-dr-shiva-presidency/
Keywords
studyprisonacademicsdr shiva ayyaduraimit phdend tenureend fake science
