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James Bond 007 Tubal Cain - For Your Eyes Only [Reloaded] [22.03.2021]
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89 views • March 24, 2021
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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Nicholson - https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
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Chatzerfratz - https://www.youtube.com/user/chatzefratz/videos
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RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
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Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”. According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed. Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
I am republishing this from my main channel that was deleted a month ago. It had 250k subs and 1k videos that were removed by YT with a strike of a key. I had 1 strike on this channel that just released a few days ago and received 2 copyright and 1 community guideline strike in just a few days after. I cannot upload or post on this channel for a week as I am in timeout like a little child. This video has been sitting private on this channel for a month and now I am using it to stay in communication with you as I can't post anything new here right now. Please subscribe to my new backup channel when you have a minute. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
11,026 views • Mar 21, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
59.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fhtOwp1hGGI
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Nicholson - https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
...............................................
Chatzerfratz - https://www.youtube.com/user/chatzefratz/videos
...............................................
RSE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EtLmidKchvadyrEotfENg
...............................................
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”. According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed. Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
I am republishing this from my main channel that was deleted a month ago. It had 250k subs and 1k videos that were removed by YT with a strike of a key. I had 1 strike on this channel that just released a few days ago and received 2 copyright and 1 community guideline strike in just a few days after. I cannot upload or post on this channel for a week as I am in timeout like a little child. This video has been sitting private on this channel for a month and now I am using it to stay in communication with you as I can't post anything new here right now. Please subscribe to my new backup channel when you have a minute. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...
Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.
Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15?
Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Yeshua Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
11,026 views • Mar 21, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 2
59.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fhtOwp1hGGI
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