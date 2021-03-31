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Color first, ask questions later | Greg Kelly
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20 views • March 31, 2021
Hate and violence don't see color, but the media certainly love to talk all about it, says Greg Kelly. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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