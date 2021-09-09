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Vincent James || How's Diversity our Strength?
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10 views • September 09, 2021
Clip from "Afghans are Bringing CHILD BRIDES With Them to the US | Man Describes What its Like in COVID Conc...", which aired 7th of September 2021 on Trovo and Odysee
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FOLLOW VINCENT ON ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS:
✔️ Website: https://www.dailyveracity.com/
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/RealVincentJames
✔️ Gab: http://bit.ly/2S3Fkrz
✔️ Odysee-videos and livestreams: https://odysee.com/@RealRedElephants:d
✔️ Bitchute-Videos: http://bit.ly/2Wh1B5R
✔️Rumble: https://bit.ly/3awJG5E
✔️ Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RealVincentJames
✔️ Instagram: https://bit.ly/3iQnILL
✔️TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealvincentjames
✔️ Minds: http://bit.ly/2G16yKr
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