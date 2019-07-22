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Remember When American Citizens Had Rights?
Think About It
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830 views • July 22, 2019
Do you know what's been happening to our society and has been for the last 27 years? The constitution of the United States has been "put away" and neatly folded for its place in the museum.

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constitutionthink about itunited nationspoliticiansagenda 21local governmentexcessive fines
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