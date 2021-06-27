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ראש מועצת כוכב יאיר לוקח את החוק לידיים ומבצע פשעים נגד בני נוער
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211 views • June 27, 2021
מחאה מול מועצת כוכב יאיר תוך ניסיון להציל ילדים
הצטרפו אלנו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלנו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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