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Episode #1742 - Wednesday - January 08, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/_HdqU7K_qZI
This Is Far From Over. Trump DeEscalates, Iran-Connected Militia Strikes Iraq Green Zone -#1742-6PM
There were reports of warning sirens near the Green Zone in Baghdad today. This comes the day after Iran fired several missiles at US military bases in Iraq.FOX News reported Trey Yingst, who is reporting from Baghdad, posted video on Instagram of rocket fire into the Green Zone. In the video you can hear a warning alarm and a voice announcing, “Incoming. Incoming. Incoming.” E-Militia Article: This Is Far From Over. Trump DeEscalates As Iran-Connected Militia Strikes Iraq Green Zone – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/9j7830q7V2N
GUEST: Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant. In addition to serving as president of Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc, he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. His work has been featured at Drudge, Breitbart, Fox News, and many other outlets. And his writing has been published in major newspapers across America.
https://www.freedomproject.com/the-newman-report
https://twitter.com/alexnewman_jou?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/alexjnewman86/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
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