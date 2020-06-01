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A Short Story About the History of Pet Food
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16 views • June 01, 2020
In this video, Dr. Karen Becker the history of commercial pet foods, and what can be done to improve animal nutrition for future generations.
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https://healthypets.mercola.com/sites/healthypets/10-year-anniversary.aspx?cid_source=brighteon&;cid_medium=video&cid=pets_A-Short-Story-About-the-History-of-Pet-Food
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/35fW5VQ
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2Xt94ke
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/35fjxmb
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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