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A New Sound from Heaven Is Coming
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78 views • November 26, 2020
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-sound-from-heaven-is-coming/
"We’re living in a difficult environment in many ways right now.
But do you know what? You can change how it affects you in an instant by choosing to change how you see it.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to encourage you to not give up or be discouraged."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/new-sound-from-heaven-is-coming/
"We’re living in a difficult environment in many ways right now.
But do you know what? You can change how it affects you in an instant by choosing to change how you see it.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to encourage you to not give up or be discouraged."
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