Our Kids’ First Week in Public School in El Salvador: Honest Reactions
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
55 views • 1 month ago

In this heartwarming video, I sit down with my three children to talk about their first week in public school in El Salvador. They share their honest thoughts on adjusting to a new culture, making friends, learning in a Spanish-speaking environment, and how the school system differs from Canada.


We discuss their experiences with teachers and classmates! Whether you're considering a move to El Salvador, curious about the education system here, or just want to hear the perspective of expat kids adapting to a new life, this video gives a personal look into the challenges and joys of their first week.


Don't forget to subscribe for more updates on our family’s expat journey, tips for adjusting to life in El Salvador, and insights into the local culture!


To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking


If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars


Keywords
learning spanishmoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorlife in el salvadorfamily life abroadel salvador cultureexpat familyexpat parentingel salvador educationpublic school in el salvadorexpat kidsexpat journeyfirst week of schooladjusting to schoolschool in el salvadorexpat childrenschool experiencescultural adjustmentexpat school systemexpat kids reactions
Chapters

00:00Interview with Willem

03:51Interview with Laurens

05:20Interview with Anneke

08:18Learning Spanish

11:50Making friends

17:18Conclusion

17:37Bonus Interview with Willem

18:18Bonus Interview with Laurens

