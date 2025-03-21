Our Kids’ First Week in Public School in El Salvador: Honest Reactions

In this heartwarming video, I sit down with my three children to talk about their first week in public school in El Salvador. They share their honest thoughts on adjusting to a new culture, making friends, learning in a Spanish-speaking environment, and how the school system differs from Canada.





We discuss their experiences with teachers and classmates! Whether you're considering a move to El Salvador, curious about the education system here, or just want to hear the perspective of expat kids adapting to a new life, this video gives a personal look into the challenges and joys of their first week.





Don't forget to subscribe for more updates on our family’s expat journey, tips for adjusting to life in El Salvador, and insights into the local culture!





To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking





If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars



