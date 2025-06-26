TV STAR JOKES ABOUT HER AMPUTATED BREASTS, VAX DESTROYED BODY

23 June 2025 - Fox host Kat Timpf delights fans with ‘funniest joke of all time’ as she reflects on shock breast cancer journey

It seems as though Fox host Kat Timpf is taking her cancer journey in stride - along with some dark humor.

Timpf, who recently had a double mastectomy and announced that she had beat cancer after a year, made a joke about her surgery on Gutfeld!

She was on the air with Johnny Joey Jones, a former Marine who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan.

Jones made a joke about his role at Fox.

‘That’s why there’s a rub here because it’s like [Timpf] knows that’s the only reason I have this job to begin with,’ Jones said.

‘And she’s going to get cancer and take the sympathy card right out from under me.’

Timpf, 36, was quick on her feet and replied, ‘Well, yeah!’

‘Now you’re not the only double amputee on the show,’ she said, referencing the fact that she had both breasts removed.

She posted the moment on her social media accounts, captioning the video: ‘Pretty sure this is my funniest joke ever of all time.’

And fans agreed as one wrote: ‘OMG this was the freaking hysterical.’

‘Kat, you have an amazing attitude about your cancer,’ another added.

‘Was the funniest show ever! God Bless them both for such amazing attitudes. An inspiration!’ someone else shared.

Some even shared that they used humor to cope with their own illnesses.

‘As a fellow double amputee, I can’t tell you how hard this made me laugh,’ an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

‘Humor kept me going through my cancer journey too.’

This isn’t the first time Timpf’s made a joke post-cancer about her double mastectomy.

When she first revealed that she underwent the surgery, she explained that she didn’t want to ‘risk her life for some 32As.’

In March, it was revealed that Kat had undergone a double mastectomy for breast cancer after receiving the shock diagnosis while pregnant.

She was told she had stage zero breast cancer just one day before going into labor with her first child.

At the time, Timpf shared a post-surgery update to let fans know she was doing well.

She shared an image from a hospital bed of her legs covered by a gown with an animated ‘censored’ illustration over her feet.

In the caption, she made a joke about how much her breast size had been reduced.

‘Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant,’ Timpf wrote.

She made her first reappearance on Gutfeld! in mid-June - the first time she had been on the air since her maternity leave and her initial diagnosis.

Eventually, Timpf shared that she had a healthy baby boy (whose name she did not reveal) and that she was cancer - and boob - free.