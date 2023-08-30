BIG PHARMA AND THE ELITE CAN KISS OUR ASS DO NOT SUBMIT!

IT'S TIME TO REFUSE THESE DEADLY VACCINES! MILLIONS OF INNOCENT HUMANS HAVE ALREADY BEEN MURDERED BECAUSE OF THEM. BIG PHARMA IS A SATANIC NAZI ENTITY AND OUT TO MURDER YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. IF YOU SUBMIT NOT YOU'VE SIGNED YOUR OWN DEATH WARRANT. THIS IS WHY BESIDES ALMIGHTY GOD OUR NEXT BEST DEFENSE IS ARMED RESISTANCE. WHEN THESE STORM TROOPERS SHOWUP AT 3AM THEY WILL DRAG YOU OFF TO A FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP AND YOU'LL NEVER BE HEARD FROM AGAIN. THIS IS NAZI GERMANY ON HYPER SPEED. BESIDES! WHY WANTS TO LIVE IN AN EVIL WORLD WHERE SATAN CONTROLS EVERYTHING AND HE WANTS TO MURDER YOU AND YOUR FAMILT. WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...