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God Wins Super Bowl 2022 - with Transcend The Matrix
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13929 views • February 04, 2022
On Feb 13 2022, during the Super Bowl, we'll be broadcasting live with an amazing panel of guests to decode the symbolism, and expose the ways in which these dark rituals affect people's daily lives.
Humanity Going On the Offense. Pulling Back Many Layers of the Evil and Mass Black Magic Spell Cast Upon Humanity. Connecting the Dots to Assist You in Understanding the depth of Hypnosis, Manipulation of Our Collective Reality and YOUR Daily Life...
Join us Sunday, February 13th As We Reveal the Deal With Solutions - full details at https://transcendthematrix.com
Humanity Going On the Offense. Pulling Back Many Layers of the Evil and Mass Black Magic Spell Cast Upon Humanity. Connecting the Dots to Assist You in Understanding the depth of Hypnosis, Manipulation of Our Collective Reality and YOUR Daily Life...
Join us Sunday, February 13th As We Reveal the Deal With Solutions - full details at https://transcendthematrix.com
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