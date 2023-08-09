Create New Account
BREAKING: The bag of cocaine found at the White House belonged to someone in the Biden ‘family orbit’
Shocking News - Clips
Published a day ago

BREAKING: The bag of cocaine found at the White House belonged to someone in the Biden ‘family orbit’ according to three sources who relayed the information to Soldier of Fortune publisher Susan Katz Keating. Shocker! The media told me there was no way this could be possible! “If you want the name, ask Joe Biden,” a source told Keating. “He knows who it is.” “It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” said another source. The Secret Services’ previous claim that they had no evidence to prove who the cocaine belonged to appears to be a lie considering they were able to come up with a name that was relayed to Joe Biden. If it wasn’t Hunter, who was it? If only there were cameras... LOL

