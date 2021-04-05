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Bioterrain 2.0 - The Future Of Medicine
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70 views • April 05, 2021
In this in-depth panel, Dr. Barre Lando, Andrew Kaufman, M.D. and Josh and Adam Bigelsen discuss the future of medicine from the lens of the bio-terrain. We are on the cusp of a huge revolution in understanding how dis-ease actually comes about and the pathways in which healing can naturally occur. From discussing live blood analysis to the psycho-spiritual mind/body connection, we cover a ton of fascinating topics from some of the brightest minds in this field!
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