Ella Red - STAGE THREADS Ep. 2
34 views • 12 hours ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the alternative pop artist, Ella Red, shows you their stage outfits and discusses how their style connects to their music and the stories behind the clothing they wear during performances. Ella Red is currently supporting her newest single, Aphrodite.


Film Date - August 12, 2025

Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL


00:00 Introduction

00:36 Start of Video

00:52 Dress

02:43 Sketchbook

03:44 Clothing Ella Made

09:28 How Ella Gets More Volume

09:50 Clothing Care

10:28 Shoes

12:19 Hair Preparation


Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


