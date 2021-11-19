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antikythera mechanism 안티키테라 기계 korean hangul subt
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42 views • November 19, 2021
antikythera mechanism 안티키테라 기계 korean hangul subt , Tags : antikythera mechanism,korean hangul,korean subt, Ref also in website's : https://sites.google.com/view/egypte-soudan-eg-sd-dd-info/homepage - https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war - https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre - https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine - EXTRA info : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bdh0oOQ1BA - Un ancien militaire US déclare avoir vu des extraterrestres près de la zone 51 ! , WELKOM : https://sites.google.com/view/hangul-corean-kr-kp-info-korea/homepage , - , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDYsdEPdQEI , - , Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/finally-an-important-relation-with-10-000-11-000-12000-b-c , Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/b/ro-bg-europe-bucegi-mountains-monts-bucegi-piramids-eu , OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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