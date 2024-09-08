BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Planned self spreading mRNA 'vaccine' genocide coming up ⚠ The evidence proof RISE UP RESIST!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
233 followers
Follow
444 views • 8 months ago


Doctors for COVID Ethics

https://doctors4covidethics.org/


Life expectancy drops 37% after getting COVID jabbed, peer-reviewed research shows

https://vaccineholocaust.org/2024-07-08-life-expectancy-drops-after-covid-vaccination-research.html


Steve Kirsch on X: "Whoops! Now in the peer-reviewed literature: a 37% loss of life expectancy if you got a COVID shot. Shouldn't the CDC warn people at the very least? Or do they save more lives by remaining silent somehow? https://t.co/h3UJ4plIop" / X

https://x.com/stkirsch/status/1807879912059199919


Self-replicating vaccines due to be rolled out next month in Japan could result in a worldwide disaster – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2024/09/01/self-replicating-vaccines-rolled-out-next-month/


Self-amplifying mRNA “vaccines” are the next-generation bioweapon – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/12/15/self-amplifying-mrna-bioweapons/


Japan Fights Back Against WHO Pandemic Treaty and Deadly Shots

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/japan-fights-back-against-who-pandemic


Zionist Control Of Major US Power Centers Journalism Is About FACTS And These 'Flyers' Each Present Nothing But 100% Factual Data It's Time To Learn Who Your Controllers Are

https://rense.com/general97/flyers.php


Here's what Kamala Harris' tax Armageddon will cost you and the US economy | Fox News

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/what-kamala-harris-tax-armageddon-cost-you-us-economy


The First Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine | Science | AAAS

https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/first-self-amplifying-mrna-vaccine


Self-copying RNA vaccine wins first full approval: what’s next?

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-03859-w


As self-spreading vaccine technology moves forward, dialogue on its risks should follow - Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

https://thebulletin.org/2022/06/as-self-spreading-vaccine-technology-moves-forward-dialogue-on-its-risks-should-follow/


Scientists are working on vaccines that spread like a disease. What could possibly go wrong? - Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/


Self-spreading vaccines: Base policy on evidence - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35324312/


Self-spreading vaccines: Base policy on evidence | Science

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abo0238


Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@FactsMatterRoman/videos


New Self Replicating “sa-mRNA Vaccine” Approved For Mass Production - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mu1xVO8YYZY&ab_channel=FactsMatterwithRomanBalmakov


Self-copying RNA vaccine wins first full approval: what’s next?

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-03859-w


The Epoch Times | Breaking News, Latest News, World News and Videos

https://www.theepochtimes.com/


Self-copying RNA vaccine wins first full approval: what’s next?

https://web.archive.org/web/20231208071240/https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-03859-w


Why rings of RNA could be the next blockbuster drug

https://web.archive.org/web/20231018161415/https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-03058-7


Ever heard about bio-weapons that use DNA to kill specific person? They are reality now - Science News

https://www.wionews.com/science-technology/ever-heard-about-bio-weapons-that-use-dna-to-kill-specific-person-they-are-reality-now-500285


Doctors for COVID Ethics

https://doctors4covidethics.org/

Keywords
mike adamsvaccinegenocidenew world orderevidencejapanproofpubmedbilderbergkamala harrisbill gatespopulation reductionbioweaponmass murdermrnacopyingself spreadingmcculloughamplifyingd4cedoctors for covid ethicssarnareplicatingjews muslims christians jesuits
