Chairman & Co-Founder of BGI Group Wang Jian Said They Can Make a Deadly Bacteria in Just Two Days

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12/29/2017 Chairman and co-founder of the BGI group Wang Jian said they can make a deadly bacteria in just two days. Human beings will experience weapons that are alive in the near future, which is more horrible.